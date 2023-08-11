ADVERTISEMENT

Congress created culture of ‘bombs and bandhs’ in northeast, Modi changed all that: Anurag Thakur

August 11, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Union Minister asks: “Can any son of Mother India listen to a call for his mother to be broken into pieces? Can any Indian talk about murder of motherland?”

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur during a press conference in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on August 11 said the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for ending the culture of “bombs and bandhs” which were the result of previous Congress governments as he reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement outside Parliament on Manipur.

Mr. Gandhi at a press meet in New Delhi repeated some of his remarks expunged by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday, that ‘Bharat Mata’ (Mother India) had been murdered in Manipur.

ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi says BJP’s Manipur politics is an onslaught on ‘Bharat Mata’

Mr. Thakur referred to Mr. Modi’s speech responding to the motion of no confidence against his government in the Lok Sabha where he had assured the ethnic strife-torn State of Manipur and its people that peace would be established soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The northeast was known for bandhs, bombs and blasts during the Congress rule. Modi ji changed Congress’ Look East policy to Act East policy,” he said.

“Can any son of Mother India listen to a call for his mother to be broken into pieces? Can any Indian talk about murder of motherland?” queried Mr. Thakur.

“Mr. Rahul Gandhi does not stay in the House for even 10 minutes. He came, gave a speech and left. You went to Banswara but did not go to Bhilwara. Are you not worried about the women of Rajasthan? You differentiate between Manipur and Rajasthan, Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar,” added Mr. Thakur.

He said that a day before Mr. Modi’s speech in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah had presented a detailed view of what was taking place in Manipur, but that the Congress did not have the patience to listen and “only wanted to create unrest in the House as well and it is also creating unrest in Manipur,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US