Congress, CPI(M) release joint statement seeking ‘restoration of democracy’ in Tripura

December 28, 2022 01:22 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - Agartala

The Opposition CPI(M), the Congress and a few other Left parties in Tripura have moved forward on the issue of forging an alliance in the Assembly election due in February 2023.

The parties released an unprecedented joint statement on Tuesday seeking “restoration of democracy, re-establishment of rule of law and conduct of free elections”. Attacking the BJP for imposing a “one-party tyrannical rule” in the State, the statement said: “Independent functioning of the Opposition parties has been immobilised through throttling their voices and the election has been reduced to a farcical event”.

CPI(M) State secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, Congress State president Birajit Sinha, State unit in-charges of the CPI, the RSP, the Forward Bloc and the CPI(M-L) are signatories of the joint statement. Mr. Chaudhury claimed that TIPRA chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, who is presently out of station, had broadly endorsed the views expressed in the statement.

“Incidents like murder, terror activities, looting and extortion are now common features in the State,” it added and blamed sections of the administration and the police for “helping the ruling party to carry out unconstitutional and undemocratic actions”.

It urged people of the State, irrespective of their community, identity and belief, to raise a united voice of protest against the misrule and come forward to “end this black regime”.

The statement also appealed to the Election Commission to take proactive measures to conduct free and fair elections in compliance with the rule book and ensure the right to vote of every individual.

On the sudden, important political development, senior CPI(M) leader Pabitra Kar said the joint statement was the crux of consensus reached between “secular and democratic political parties” over the need for restoration of democracy and rule of law in the State. To a question, he said electoral adjustment with the Congress remained a possibility.

The State BJP termed the Opposition move an “opportunistic ploy”.