Congress counters PM Modi’s remarks against Kharge, Sonia Gandhi

February 28, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - New Delhi

Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate says the PM has repeatedly shown that he is unable to uphold the dignity of the office that he holds

The Hindu Bureau

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on February 28, 2023 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, saying that Mr. Modi is unable to maintain the dignity of the office he holds.

Mr. Modi, speaking at Belagavi in Karnataka on Monday, accused the Congress of “insulting and disrespecting” its President Mallikarjun Kharge. He said, “The weather was hot and everyone standing there (at the plenary session) was feeling the heat, but Kharge did not even have the shade of an umbrella. The umbrella was for someone standing next to him. This shows that Mr. Kharge is the Congress president just for the sake of it and is being remote-controlled by a family.” The PM was alluding to the pictures of Ms. Gandhi standing under an umbrella.

Countering Mr. Modi’s comments, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the Prime Minister must remember that whenever he makes a derogatory remark against Mr. Kharge, he is also denigrating the electorate that has been electing Mr. Kharge to State Assembly, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the last fifty years.

“Ms. Gandhi is ailing and was advised not to go out in the sun and dust but she still chose to because of her dedication to the party. By making such remarks the Prime Minister is insulting not only her but every woman in the country,” she said.

The PM has repeatedly shown that he is unable to uphold the dignity of the office that he holds, Ms. Shrinate asserted.

She also sought to remind him that the BJP metes out pitiable treatment to all its leaders who cross the age of 75 years. “We have all seen countless videos where PM Modi ignore the likes of L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi when they get up to greet them, walking past them without a second glance,” she added.

