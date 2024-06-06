GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Congress convenes CWC meet on June 8 to discuss poll result

The Congress has emerged as the second largest party in the election and improved its tally to 99, from 52 in 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

Updated - June 06, 2024 03:56 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 03:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress has convened a meeting of its working committee on June 8 to discuss the Lok Sabha poll result.

Votes of the election were counted on June 4.

Also read: Lok Sabha election results 2024 live updates from June 06

The meeting has been convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and he will chair it. Party leaders will discuss the outcome of the Lok Sabha election, sources said.

The meeting will be held at 11 am at the Congress headquarters on Saturday.

The Congress has emerged as the second largest party in the election and improved its tally to 99, from 52 in 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

It will be after a gap of 10 years that the Congress will have the Leader of Opposition's position in the Lok Sabha, a post it failed to get as its tally was below the requisite 10 per cent of total seats in the House both in 2014 and 2019.

Top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, besides others leaders would participate in the deliberations.

Sign in

