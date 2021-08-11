Congress constitutes U.P. poll panel; includes Lallu, Khurshid, Shukla

Photo: Facebook/@INCUttarPradesh

State unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has said the Congress would fight the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls under party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s supervision

Gearing up for the Assembly polls next year, the Indian National Congress on August 11 constituted its election committee for Uttar Pradesh, which includes its State unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and former Union Ministers Salman Khurshid, Rajeev Shukla and R.P.N. Singh.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved a proposal for the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Comittee (UPCC), a statement issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said.

Apart from the 38 members named in the panel, the national presidents or chairpersons of All India Congress Committee (AICC) organisations or departments from Uttar Pradesh, the State heads of the party’s frontal organisations, the vice-presidents and general secretaries of the UPCC will be its ex-officio members.

The election committee includes State Congress chief Lallu, CLP leader Aradhana Mona Misra, senior party leaders Mohsina Kidwai, Khurshid, Shukla, Nirmal Khatri, Pramod Tiwari, P.L. Punia, R.P.N. Singh and Vivek Bansal.

Former MPs Rajesh Mishra, Rajaram Pal, Rakesh Sachan, Begum Noor Bano, Zafar Ali Naqvi, Harendra Malik, Rashid Alvi, Mohammad Muqeem, Naseemuddin Siddique and the party’s 2019 Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, are also part of the panel.

AICC secretaries Imran Masood, Brijlal Khabri, Sudhanshu Tripathi, B.P. Singh and Jitendra Baghel are also among those included in the committee.

Mr. Lallu has said the Congress would fight the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls under party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s supervision and make a comeback in the State after over three decades.

Congress functionaries have said the party is prioritising organisation building and continuing with the battle against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on the streets in the run-up to the crucial Assembly polls.

The opposition party organised statewide “BJP gaddi chhodo” marches this week on the occasion of ‘August Kranti Diwas’.

Ms. Vadra visited Lucknow last month and held meetings with party functionaries as part of the efforts to prepare the organisation for a pitched electoral battle against the BJP.