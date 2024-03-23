Congress condemns terror attack in Moscow; says terrorism biggest threat to humanity, peace

March 23, 2024 10:24 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress on March 23 condemned the "dastardly" terror attack in Moscow and said "we strongly stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Russia".

“Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on March 22 and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing more than 60 people, injuring more than 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack,” according to media reports.

Also read | India stands in solidarity with Russia in this hour of grief, says PM Modi on Moscow terror attack

In a post on X, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The Indian National Congress strongly condemns the “dastardly” terrorist attack on innocent people in Moscow. Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity and peace. Our heart goes out to the families of the victims and in this hour of sorrow, we strongly stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Russia and the Russian Federation,” he said.

Media reports said the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its affiliated channels on social media.

