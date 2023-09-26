ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cites memoir by ex-Finance Secretary to target Modi govt. over former RBI Governor’s resignation

September 26, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - New Delhi:

The memoir by Subhash Chandra Garg, to be released in October, mentioned several points of disagreements between the government and Urjit Patel

The Hindu Bureau

 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel. File. | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

The Congress on Tuesday targeted the Narendra Modi government over the revelations made by former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg with regard to former Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel’s resignation from the central bank. 

On Monday, excerpts of Mr. Garg’s memoir We Also Make Policy were reported by a section of the media in which there were references to a September 14, 2018 meeting, during which Mr. Modi is said to have lost his cool on Mr. Patel and likened him to “a snake who sits over a hoard of money.”

The memoir, to be released in October, also mentioned several other points of disagreements between the government and the former RBI Governor, that eventually led to his resignation.

Taking to social media platform X, Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said it was not unknown that Mr. Patel had opposed the electoral bonds scheme of the Modi government but now the memoir of the then Finance Secretary confirmed that the former RBI Governor insisted on electoral bonds to be issued only by the RBI and that too in digital mode for transparency.

“Dr. Patel was absolutely right! The electoral bonds scheme is one of the most diabolical acts of the Modi government undermining our electoral system and democracy,” Mr. Ramesh said. 

The Congress leader alleged that the electoral bonds are only a method to convert black money into white “overwhelmingly in favour of the BJP”. He added that electoral bond ensures “a financial chokehold of the BJP via the government over political donations of business groups — leading towards economic and political concentration of wealth”. 

Mr. Ramesh also quoted a recent interview of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in which the latter had pointed out the “complete takeover of the state machinery by the BJP”.

 

