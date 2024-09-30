GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress cites government data on sewer, septic workers to target BJP over caste census

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP was “against caste census” because it would reveal how the most marginalised communities in the country live and work.

Published - September 30, 2024 07:37 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Government data tabled in Parliament shows that at least 377 people have died from hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks between 2019 and 2023. File

Government data tabled in Parliament shows that at least 377 people have died from hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks between 2019 and 2023. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Congress on Monday (September 30, 2024) made a fresh push for a national caste census and slammed the BJP-led Union government over its stance on the issue, citing government data reported by The Hindu which showed that 92% of urban sewer and septic tank workers (SSWs) belonged to SC, ST, and OBC groups.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to X to say that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was “against caste census” because it would reveal how the most marginalised communities in the country live and work. He reiterated the Indian National Congress’ “determination” to conduct a caste census.

Related Stories

The Hindu reported government data from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s NAMASTE programme, launched to mechanise all sewer work and eliminate deaths due to hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks. A component of the scheme is to profile an estimated 1 lakh SSWs across 4,800 urban local bodies pan-India.

Of the around 38,000 SSWs profiled so far, data from the programme showed that 68.9% were from SC groups, 14.7% were from OBC groups, 8.3% were from ST groups and around 8% were from General category communities.

Government data tabled in Parliament shows that at least 377 people have died from hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks between 2019 and 2023.

Also Read | Centre debates taking caste count during Census

In his post on X, which was amplified by the party’s official account, Mr. Kharge said, “BJP is against caste census because then it will be known by which work SC, ST, OBC, EWS and all other classes are earning their livelihood. What is their economic and social status? What kind of targeted benefits of government schemes should they get.”

He added, “The Congress party is determined to get the caste census done. We will get it done.”

Congress leader and Sivaganga MP, Karti P Chidambaram, too cited the data to take a dig at the opposition to conducting a “social census”.

Published - September 30, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / population and census

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.