Congress cites government data on sewer, septic workers to target BJP over caste census

The Congress on Monday (September 30, 2024) made a fresh push for a national caste census and slammed the BJP-led Union government over its stance on the issue, citing government data reported by The Hindu which showed that 92% of urban sewer and septic tank workers (SSWs) belonged to SC, ST, and OBC groups.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to X to say that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was “against caste census” because it would reveal how the most marginalised communities in the country live and work. He reiterated the Indian National Congress’ “determination” to conduct a caste census.

The Hindu reported government data from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s NAMASTE programme, launched to mechanise all sewer work and eliminate deaths due to hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks. A component of the scheme is to profile an estimated 1 lakh SSWs across 4,800 urban local bodies pan-India.

Of the around 38,000 SSWs profiled so far, data from the programme showed that 68.9% were from SC groups, 14.7% were from OBC groups, 8.3% were from ST groups and around 8% were from General category communities.

Government data tabled in Parliament shows that at least 377 people have died from hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks between 2019 and 2023.

In his post on X, which was amplified by the party’s official account, Mr. Kharge said, “BJP is against caste census because then it will be known by which work SC, ST, OBC, EWS and all other classes are earning their livelihood. What is their economic and social status? What kind of targeted benefits of government schemes should they get.”

He added, “The Congress party is determined to get the caste census done. We will get it done.”

Congress leader and Sivaganga MP, Karti P Chidambaram, too cited the data to take a dig at the opposition to conducting a “social census”.