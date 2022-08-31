Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka already abroad and visited Paola Maino

PTI New Delhi:
August 31, 2022 17:37 IST

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Sunday, the Congress said in New Delhi.

The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

"Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already abroad and visited her hometown.

