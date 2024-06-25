ADVERTISEMENT

Congress chief slams Modi over 10 years of ‘undeclared Emergency’

Published - June 25, 2024 10:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Kharge slams Prime Minister’s comments on Emergency, points out how Modi government never strives for consensus.

The Hindu Bureau

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept raking up the past to hide his failures. The remarks came as Mr. Modi and BJP leaders attacked the Opposition party for the Emergency in 1975.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the Prime Minister’s stress on consensus, the Congress chief pointed out the instances when the Modi government took decisions unilaterally.

Those who imposed Emergency have no right to profess love for our Constitution: PM Modi

“Narendra Modiji, the country is looking forward to the future but you keep scratching the past to hide your failures. In the last 10 years, you made 140 crore Indians realise what ‘undeclared Emergency’ is, which caused a deep trauma to democracy and the Constitution,” Mr. Kharge said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Breaking parties, toppling elected governments through the backdoor, misuse of agencies like ED, CBI, IT against 95 per cent of Opposition leaders, putting Chief Ministers in jail, and using the official machinery before elections and disturbing the level playing field, is this not undeclared Emergency,” he asked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rahul Gandhi to be the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha

Mr. Kharge’s post was in response to the Prime Minister’s comment on Tuesday that those who imposed the Emergency had no right to profess love for the Constitution.

“Modiji talks of consensus and cooperation but his actions are just the opposite,” the Congress chief said. He asked whether there was consensus when 146 Opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament and three new laws were brought to change the Code of Criminal Procedure, Indian Penal Code and Indian Evidence Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where was the consensus when statues of stalwarts like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar were relocated within the Parliament complex without even asking the Opposition. Where was this consensus when three new farm laws were forced on 15 crore farmer families and they had to sit on the roads for months together and atrocities were committed on them,” he added.

Lok Sabha witnesses drama while MPs take oath on second day

The Congress chief also cited demonetisation, the COVID-19 lockdown, and the electoral bonds law as other examples where the government did not strive for consensus.

“The BJP has disregarded democracy and Constitution while the Congress has always stood by democracy and the Constitution and will continue to do so,” Mr. Kharge said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US