Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge meets German Ambassador, Australian High Commissioner at his official residence, discusses deepening ties with them

June 29, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - New Delhi

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann and Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell called on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his official residence on June 29 and discussed about strengthening ties.

Tweeting photographs of the meetings at his 10, Rajaji Marg residence, Mr. Kharge said India was among the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with the Federal Republic of Germany.

“Today, Germany is amongst India’s most valued partners, both bilaterally and in the global context. Met H .E. Dr. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of Germany in India, and deliberated upon the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries founded upon common democratic principles and marked by a high degree of trust and mutual respect,” tweeted Mr. Kharge.

According to diplomatic sources the meeting was part of courtesy calls requested by the German Ambassador with leaders of the major political parties. BJP President J. P. Nadda is also expected to meet with envoys soon in Delhi.

The sources cited above said the Ambassador and the Congress chief discussed the political situation and state elections.

In another tweet, Mr. Kharge said, “India and Australia have several commonalities, which serve as a foundation for closer cooperation and multifaceted interaction. Our strategic partnership has grown in strength and in importance”.

“Australia’s High Commissioner to India, The Hon. Barry O’Farrell met me, as we discussed ways to deepen the relationship between the two countries,”added the Congress President.

A source added that the visit was a call on as part of farewell meetings by the Australian High Commissioner, who has completed his tenure and will return to Australia on Friday.