Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge likely to be chairperson of INDIA bloc

January 13, 2024 03:15 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on January 13, emerged as the consensual candidate for the post of chairperson of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. The members of the bloc also held a discussion for selecting the candidate for the convenor post.

The issue of chairperson and convener was first broached by CPI(M) General secretary Sitaram Yechury. JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren suggested Rahul Gandhi’s name but Mr. Gandhi declined citing his upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. He said that Mr. Kharge was the Congress’ president and was the more experienced leader.

Congress noted that if their party leader is the chairperson, a non-Congress leader should be the convenor. Opposition sources said that Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal(U) chief Nitish Kumar’s name was discussed as the convener of the group. “There was unanimity on his name as well. However, it was suggested that since Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav were not present, they would also be informed and consulted,” sources told The Hindu.

While Mr. Kumar was silent, his party colleague Rajeev Ranjan Singh Lalan said that the Bihar Chief Minister had never asked anything for himself. Mr. Kumar has neither accepted nor declined the offer.

Mr. Kharge, later posted on X (formerly Twitter) that “Everyone is happy that the seat sharing talks are progressing in a positive way.”

Even though key leaders such as Trinamool’s Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav did not attend the meeting, Mr. Kharge described it as a meeting of the INDIA leaders Coordination Committee. Shiv Sena UBT was represented by Sanjay Raut.

INDIA bloc’s virtual summit

Leaders of the bloc met virtually to review seat-sharing agenda, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other matters related to the alliance.

While the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar attended the meeting via video conferencing in Mumbai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin and party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi attended from Chennai.

As many as 28 opposition parties have come together under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

