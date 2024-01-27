Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hasn’t got through to Nitish so far, says Cong.

January 27, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress said on January 27 that party president Mallikarjun Kharge has made several attempts to reach out to Janata Dal (United) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but hasn’t been able to speak so far, amid strong indications that the latter will rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Amid the political uncertainty, Mr. Kharge appointed senior leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as a senior observer to monitor the situation as well as coordinate the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will enter Bihar on January 29.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi, Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh insisted that the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is not imploding even though he accused the BJP of attempting to cause “mini-implosions” in the bloc. He described Mr. Kumar as one of the architects of the INDIA bloc along with West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Khargeji tried to reach him [Mr. Kumar]. His office called back but they couldn’t speak because of their preoccupation,” Mr. Ramesh told reporters.

Asked about his possible exit, the Congress communications chief quoted verses from the Bhagavad Gita but evaded a direct response. His colleague, AICC’s Bihar in-charge Mohan Prakash, however claimed that the people of Bihar wouldn’t appreciate another switch. “My best wishes to Nitish Kumarji but I want to reiterate that this time the people of Bihar probably may not consider this step appropriate,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, Mr. Kharge added that he did not not have authentic information about Mr. Kumar’s impending resignation as Chief Minister of the JD(U)-Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress grand alliance and return to the NDA fold.

“Let us see what will happen, our effort is to unite everyone. I have spoken with Mamata Banerjee, [RJD chief] Lalu Prasad, and [CPI(M) leader] Sitaram Yechury. If we unite, we will give a good fight, and the INDIA alliance will be a success. Those who are interested in saving democracy will not change their minds and will stay with us,” the Congress president said.

Outreach to Mamata

In Delhi, Mr. Ramesh once again tried to reach out to Ms. Banerjee by reiterating how top Congress leaders including Mr. Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have great regard for her.

“I am hopeful that Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar, being co-architects of the Opposition alliance, will continue to be part of the INDIA bloc,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Responding to Trinamool chief’s announcement that her party will fight the Lok Sabha election “alone” in West Bengal, Mr. Ramesh said “it’s not final until its final” and reiterated the party’s stand that the Congress would be delighted if she joined the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bengal. “She [Ms. Banerjee] has always said that her priority is to defeat the BJP, which is also the priority for the Congress and the INDIA group,” he said.

Separately, Mr. Kharge also wrote to the Bengal Chief Minister to flag security concerns and urged her government to ensure a smooth passage for the yatra.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.