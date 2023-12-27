Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expresses concern over the rise in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

December 27, 2023 02:51 am | Updated 03:25 am IST - New Delhi:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on December 26 expressed concern over the rise in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits.

Mr. Kharge made these comments after reviewing the Congress’ preparations for the Lok Sabha election in the Union Territories (UTs) of J&K and Ladakh.

“Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are inalienable and indistinguishable part of India, but PM Modi’s clean chit to China, post Galwan has endangered our National Security and strategic interests. We are deeply concerned about the rise in terror attacks in Pir Panjal and the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the last few years,” he said in a post on X.

His comments comes after two separate incidents of terror attacks in Poonch and Baramula last week in which four soldiers and a retired police officer were killed. The Congress chief also accused the Narendra Modi government leaving “no stone unturned in betraying the people of Jammu & Kashmir”.

“We hope to see full Statehood restored to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh being made a State at the earliest. People of Ladakh are unitedly demanding safeguards for the tribal people of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. But the Modi govt. has time and again, deceived them,” Mr. Kharge said.

Mr. Kharge claimed that the people of J&K want change and want their voices to be heard. “They conveyed the same to us, by the kind of strong support they gave to Shri @RahulGandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress party and allies are strongly committed to the welfare, development and empowerment of J&K and Ladakh,” he added.

