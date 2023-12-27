GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expresses concern over the rise in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

After reviewing party’s preparations for the Lok Sabha election in the two Union territories, Mr. Kharge demands the restoration of Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and a separate State for Ladakh at the earliest

December 27, 2023 02:51 am | Updated 02:51 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir leaders at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on December 26, 2023

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir leaders at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on December 26, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on December 26 expressed concern over the rise in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits.

Mr. Kharge made these comments after reviewing the Congress’ preparations for the Lok Sabha election in the Union Territories (UTs) of J&K and Ladakh.

“Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are inalienable and indistinguishable part of India, but PM Modi’s clean chit to China, post Galwan has endangered our National Security and strategic interests. We are deeply concerned about the rise in terror attacks in Pir Panjal and the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the last few years,” he said in a post on X.

His comments comes after two separate incidents of terror attacks in Poonch and Baramula last week in which four soldiers and a retired police officer were killed. The Congress chief also accused the Narendra Modi government leaving “no stone unturned in betraying the people of Jammu & Kashmir”.

“We hope to see full Statehood restored to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh being made a State at the earliest. People of Ladakh are unitedly demanding safeguards for the tribal people of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. But the Modi govt. has time and again, deceived them,” Mr. Kharge said.

Mr. Kharge claimed that the people of J&K want change and want their voices to be heard. “They conveyed the same to us, by the kind of strong support they gave to Shri @RahulGandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress party and allies are strongly committed to the welfare, development and empowerment of J&K and Ladakh,” he added.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.