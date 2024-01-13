Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge appointed chairperson of INDIA bloc: Sources

January 13, 2024 03:15 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - New Delhi

A consensus emerged on the name of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for appointment as the chairperson of the opposition bloc INDIA on January 13, sources said.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc met virtually and discussed various aspects of the alliance and the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May. However, sources said leaders of the Trinamool Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Samajwadi Party did not attend the meeting.

According to the sources, a consensus has emerged on Mr. Kharge's appointment as the chairperson of the bloc. An official announcement is awaited.

The leaders also decided to make Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar the convenor of the bloc, but a final call will be taken after consulting the parties whose representatives were not present in the meeting, the sources said.

As many as 28 opposition parties have come together under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

