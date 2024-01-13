ADVERTISEMENT

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge appointed chairperson of INDIA bloc: Sources

January 13, 2024 03:15 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - New Delhi

INDIA alliance members have reached a consensus that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will be appointed as the chairperson of the opposition bloc

PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during a press conference in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

A consensus emerged on the name of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for appointment as the chairperson of the opposition bloc INDIA on January 13, sources said.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc met virtually and discussed various aspects of the alliance and the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May. However, sources said leaders of the Trinamool Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Samajwadi Party did not attend the meeting.

ALSO READ
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, seat-sharing on agenda at INDIA bloc’s online meeting

According to the sources, a consensus has emerged on Mr. Kharge's appointment as the chairperson of the bloc. An official announcement is awaited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaders also decided to make Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar the convenor of the bloc, but a final call will be taken after consulting the parties whose representatives were not present in the meeting, the sources said.

As many as 28 opposition parties have come together under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US