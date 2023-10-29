HamberMenu
Congress chief Kharge targets Modi government over rising onion prices

Mr. Kharge's attack on the government came after onion prices further rose to ₹65-80 per kg in the retail market of the national capital on lower supply

October 29, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Vendors sell onion at Ghazipur vegetable market after the prices rise upto ₹80 per kg in New Delhi on October 28, 2023.

Vendors sell onion at Ghazipur vegetable market after the prices rise upto ₹80 per kg in New Delhi on October 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed the Narendra Modi government over the rising prices of onion, and said the people of five States will tell the secret of why its prices have risen again by defeating the BJP in the upcoming polls.

Mr. Kharge's attack on the government came after onion prices further rose to ₹65-80 per kg in the retail market of the national capital on lower supply.

ALSO READ
Government imposes minimum export price of $800 per tonne on onion till December 31

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr. Kharge said people's cries, under the burden of inflation in the last nine-and-a-half years of the BJP government, can be heard.

"...every time on the issue of inflation, the Modi government has made fun of the public and teased it like this - 'Inflation is not visible'; 'I don't eat onions'; 'It is better than other countries'," Mr. Kharge said.

"Why is onion expensive again? Now, the people of five States will tell the secret of it by defeating the BJP!" the Congress chief said.

The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Modi government has "failed" to control rising prices and asserted that the anger of the people troubled by inflation will be clearly visible in the results of the upcoming elections. 

Elections are taking place in five StatesRajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram — and the results will be declared on December 3.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise.

