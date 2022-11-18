Congress chief Kharge dissolves committees formed during U.P. Assembly elections

November 18, 2022 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - Lucknow

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday dissolved all committees formed in Uttar Pradesh for the Assembly polls earlier this year. The State’s new executive body unit is likely to be reconstituted under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Brijlal Khabri.

“The Congress president has approved a proposal to dissolve all the committees formed for the purpose of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, with immediate effect,” as per an official communication.

It has said after the dissolution a new executive body will be formed. “Committees were formed for the Assembly election purpose, which is over, so it was natural to dissolve them,” Congress national media panelist Surendra Rajput said. After a disastrous performance in the 2022 Assembly polls, the party appointed Brijlal Khabri, a former Lok Sabha member as chief of its state unit along with six regional presidents under a new formula for caste and regional balance. The regional heads are Nasimuddin Siddiqui, Nakul Dubey, Anil Yadav, Ajai Rai, Virendra Chaudhary and Yogesh Dixit.

In the 2022 Assembly polls, despite a spirited campaign led by the party’s general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party won only two seats in the 403-member Assembly with a vote share of 2.33%, the lowest ever in the State which it ruled for almost four decades.