ADVERTISEMENT

Congress chief Kharge constitutes Central Election Committee

September 04, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The panel is meant to deliberate on shortlisted names before coming out with the final the list of candidates for any Lok Sabha or Assembly elections, including byelections.

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge constituted the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) with 16 members, including himself and his predecessors Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on September 4 constituted the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) with 16 members, including himself and his predecessors Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The panel is meant to deliberate on shortlisted names before coming out with the final the list of candidates for any Lok Sabha or Assembly elections, including byelections.

Mr. Kharge has included several new faces in the new committee, while some veterans have been dropped to make way for them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singh Deo, former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, Telangana MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Karnataka Minister K.J. George are the latest entrants.

Former Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh, Bihar MP Mohammed Jawed, Rajya Sabha member Amee Yajnik, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Omkar Markam and former MP P.L. Punia are also the new faces.

Other prominent members of the election committee are Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, and party veterans Ambika Soni and Madhusudan Mistry.

Among those who did not find a place in the panel are Mukul Wasnik, Girija Vyas and Mohsina Kidwai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US