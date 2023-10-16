HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress can only give guarantee of loot: Nadda

Nadda cited the reported recovery of over Rs 100 crore from some contractors in raids by probe agencies in Karnataka, saying it is shameful and an abhorrent joke with voters.

October 16, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Nadda further alleged that the Congress is dreaming of power in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana so that it could loot the money meant for the poor’s welfare and states’ development. File

Nadda further alleged that the Congress is dreaming of power in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana so that it could loot the money meant for the poor’s welfare and states’ development. File | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Monday claimed the Congress can only give a "guarantee of loot" as he accused the party of turning Karnataka into an ATM for collecting money through corruption to fund its poll campaign.

Nadda cited the reported recovery of over ₹100 crore from some contractors in raids by probe agencies in Karnataka, saying it is shameful and an abhorrent joke with voters.

It is merely a sample of the Congress' corrupt DNA, he said on X.

The same "Congress-supported" contractor dished out lies against the BJP during the recent Karnataka polls, he said, a reference to the charge against then BJP government that contractors were forced to pay hefty commissions under its rule.

"The Congress and corruption are two sides of the same coin. Congress governments have made Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan ATMs of corruption. It wants to make Telangana and Madhya Pradesh similar ATMs to loot people's money," he said.

Nadda further alleged that the Congress is dreaming of power in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana so that it could loot the money meant for the poor's welfare and states' development.

"The Congress can only give the guarantee of loot," the BJP president said.

With the Congress resorting to offering guarantees of specific welfare measures, a plank it successfully used in Karnataka, Nadda took a swipe, saying the party has mastered the art of making promises and has gone a step further by giving guarantees instead of promises.

Corruption has grown exponentially in Karnataka after the Congress came to power there, the BJP chief claimed, adding it is clear that the Congress' guarantee is always of corruption.

Income Tax officials have recovered a large amount of cash during raids on several people, including a contractor, his son, a gymnasium instructor and an architect in Karnataka.

The BJP and the Congress are engaged in a keen contest in the current round of state assembly polls, with the two parties involved in a direct contest in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and vying for power along with the ruling BRS in Telangana.

Related Topics

India / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.