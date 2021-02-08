Congress campaign to rope in 5 lakh social media volunteers

New Delhi

08 February 2021 22:00 IST

Rahul’s call to youth to join “army of truth to defend idea of India”.

The Congress on Monday launched a campaign to have five lakh “social media warriors” with former chief Rahul Gandhi exhorting people to become the “army of truth to defend the idea of India”.

Launching the “Join Congress Social Media” campaign along with party social media head Rohan Gupta and spokesperson Pawan Khera, AICC in-charge (administration) Pawan Kumar Bansal said the aim is to have five lakh social media ‘warriors’ who will put across the party’s views on various issues.

The move is to counter the Information Technology cell of the BJP that is known to dominate social media platforms.

Advertising

Advertising

In his video message, Mr. Gandhi said, “As a young person you know what is going on. Nothing is hidden from you, in your schools, colleges and universities, you can see the oppression, you can see the attack on the idea of India.

“Look outside Delhi, you can see what is happening to the farmers. The backbone of this war on the nation is a troll army. Thousands of people who spread hatred and anger and are paid to do so. We also need warriors to defend liberal values, to defend the ideas of compassion, peace, harmony and affection.”

In a separate tweet, he said: “Come, join this army. This is not an army of hatred, this is not an army of violence, this is an army of truth and this is an army that will defend the idea of India. We are building this platform for you to give you the tools to fight this battle and win it.”

Mr. Gupta said people can join through the party’s website, toll-free number or by WhatsApp.

After a month-long campaign, there will be a basic interview in all States, Mr Gupta said. “We will give responsibilities accordingly.”