ADVERTISEMENT

Congress calls for urgent dialogue in West Asia after Iran-Israel conflict escalates

Published - October 02, 2024 10:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Party says the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 is an opportune moment to underscore the importance of the principle of non-violence

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Amid escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel, the Congress on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) said there is a “fierce urgency” to start a dialogue and establish peace in a region that has been engulfed by violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 is an opportune moment to underscore the importance of the principle of non-violence.

Follow LIVE updates from Israel Iran war on October 02, 2024

“Thanks to an initiative taken by the Congress-led UPA Government, since 2007 the United Nations observes October 2nd as the International Day of Non-Violence. The Indian National Congress recalls this in the midst of an alarming escalation of remorseless hostilities in West Asia. This is imposing an unacceptable humanitarian price on thousands upon thousands of innocent men, women and children,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Watch: Israel conflict spreads: How is India impacted?

“There is a fierce urgency for peace and dialogue in the region that is now engulfed by a deepening cycle of violence and counter-violence. The world’s conscience seems to have been dulled by the forces of revenge. It needs to be reawakened by the forces of reconciliation,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tensions have escalated in West Asia after Iran rained a barrage of missiles into Israel in response to Israel’s killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders of the militant outfit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US