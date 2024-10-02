Congress calls for urgent dialogue in West Asia after Iran-Israel conflict escalates

Amid escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel, the Congress on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) said there is a “fierce urgency” to start a dialogue and establish peace in a region that has been engulfed by violence.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 is an opportune moment to underscore the importance of the principle of non-violence.

Follow LIVE updates from Israel Iran war on October 02, 2024

“Thanks to an initiative taken by the Congress-led UPA Government, since 2007 the United Nations observes October 2nd as the International Day of Non-Violence. The Indian National Congress recalls this in the midst of an alarming escalation of remorseless hostilities in West Asia. This is imposing an unacceptable humanitarian price on thousands upon thousands of innocent men, women and children,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Watch: Israel conflict spreads: How is India impacted?

“There is a fierce urgency for peace and dialogue in the region that is now engulfed by a deepening cycle of violence and counter-violence. The world’s conscience seems to have been dulled by the forces of revenge. It needs to be reawakened by the forces of reconciliation,” he added.

Tensions have escalated in West Asia after Iran rained a barrage of missiles into Israel in response to Israel’s killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders of the militant outfit.