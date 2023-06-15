Congress calls for NIA probe against Assam CM, Ram Madhav

June 15, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST

The Congress on Thursday demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigate the revelations made by the chief of the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF), S.S. Haokip, that his organisation and some other militant organisations supported and helped the Bharatiya Janata Party win elections in Manipur.

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar furnished a letter purportedly written by the UKLF chief in June 2019 to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, pleading for leniency in NIA investigations against him in connection to the “missing guns case”. Mr. Haokip sought to remind the Minister that his organisation had backed the BJP in the 2015 District Council election and again in the 2017 Assembly election.

As per the letter, Mr. Haokip said that without the support of his organisation, “it would have been difficult to install a BJP-led government in the State”. He said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior BJP leader Ram Madhav struck the deal with him.

Quoting the letter, the Congress spokesperson said the UKLF was paid ₹15 crore by the Home Minister after the BJP won the elections. Mr. Kumar said that both Mr. Sarma and Mr. Madhav should be booked under the National Security Act for anti-national activities and colluding with known terrorist groups.

“The BJP is practising new kind of anti-nationalism. The party is actively working to burn the country down,” he said.

Citing the recent violence in the State, Mr. Kumar said, “Where is Prime Minister Narendra Modi? The people of Manipur want to know. They have put up posters declaring him “missing person” in the State.”

