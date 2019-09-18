National

Congress calls Amit Shah’s statement expressing doubts about multi-party system “shocking”

Former Union Minister Anand Sharma. File photo.

Former Union Minister Anand Sharma. File photo.   | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Given India’s rich diversity, only a multi-party system can be inclusive, says Congress leader Anand Sharma

The Congress party termed Home Minister Amit Shah’s statements expressing doubts about the country’s multi-party democracy system as “belittling India’s multi-party democracy and shocking”.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma told The Hindu that questioning the wisdom of the framers of the Constitution is 'unacceptable'. “Given India’s rich diversity, only a multi-party system can be inclusive and representative of the Union of India,” he said.

“The BJP that NDA itself is a multi-party alliance and its member parties have been formed governments in states. I hope that Shri Nitish Kumar, Prakash Singh Badal, Udhav Thackrey and others are listening,” he said.

