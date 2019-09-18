Congress calls Amit Shah’s statement expressing doubts about multi-party system “shocking”

The Congress party termed Home Minister Amit Shah’s statements expressing doubts about the country’s multi-party democracy system as “belittling India’s multi-party democracy and shocking”.
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma told The Hindu that questioning the wisdom of the framers of the Constitution is 'unacceptable'. “Given India’s rich diversity, only a multi-party system can be inclusive and representative of the Union of India,” he said.
“The BJP that NDA itself is a multi-party alliance and its member parties have been formed governments in states. I hope that Shri Nitish Kumar, Prakash Singh Badal, Udhav Thackrey and others are listening,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor