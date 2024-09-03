ADVERTISEMENT

Congress boycotts Rajya Sabha elections in Tripura, CPI(M) fumes

Published - September 03, 2024 08:25 pm IST - Agartala

BJP State president Rajib Bhattacharjee is the party’s candidate, while the CPI(M) has nominated MLA and former Minister Sudhan Das as the candidate for the left front

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

Former MLA Sudhan Das files his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha bye-elections. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The rift within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc in Tripura has become apparent as Congress MLAs chose to boycott the election for the lone Rajya Sabha seat on Tuesday. Jitendra Choudhury, the State secretary and Leader of Opposition for the Communist Party of India (Marxist), criticised this decision and questioned whether Congress had strayed from its anti-Bharatiya Janata Party stance.

BJP State president Rajib Bhattacharjee is the party’s candidate, while the CPI(M) has nominated MLA and former Minister Sudhan Das as the candidate for the left front. Bhattacharjee’s victory is almost certain as the BJP and its alliance partners hold a united strength of 47, while the CPI(M) has 10 MLAs and Congress has three in the 60-member Assembly.

The CPI(M) and the Congress had formed an alliance for the 2023 Assembly elections and this year’s Lok Sabha election, but could not reach an agreement on seat sharing for the recently held three-tier Panchayat elections. The results of local elections showed Congress’s dominance in some areas of Unakoti district in north Tripura.

Jitendra Chaudhury, a leader of CPI(M), expressed surprise at Congress’s decision to stay away from the Rajya Sabha election stating that their leader has been consistently speaking out against the BJP, but their party in the State has taken a different stance. He added that they were not fighting to win, but to register their strong ideological and political Opposition to the BJP.

Senior Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman responded saying that the left front should not have participated in a symbolic contest, rather boycotted the Rajya Sabha election as “lakhs of voters are forcefully prevented from exercising their franchise at behest of ruling BJP” in Tripura.

The other two Congress MLAs Birajit Sinha and Gopal Roy gave similar responses.

