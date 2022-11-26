Congress, BJP spar over Rahul Gandhi aarti video

November 26, 2022 10:59 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - New Delhi

A war of words ensued on social media on Saturday after BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi performing aarti, which he said was being done in an “anti-clockwise” way.

Fact-checkers and Congress leaders pointed out that Mr. Gandhi was performing the aarti in a clockwise fashion and posted videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing the ritual in a similar manner.

If only "chunavi Hindu" Rahul Gandhi knew that aarti is done clockwise and there is a scientific reason for it (earth moves in clockwise direction and hence environmental frequencies are in sync with movement), he would not be making a spectacle of himself in public like this… pic.twitter.com/5ZebOFAFm6 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 26, 2022

“If only ‘ chunavi Hindu’ Rahul Gandhi knew that aarti is done clockwise and there is a scientific reason for it (earth moves in clockwise direction and hence environmental frequencies are in sync with movement), he would not be making a spectacle of himself in public like this…,” Mr. Malviya tweeted with a four-second video of Mr. Gandhi.

The Congress leader, his sister and party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family members had performed the Ma Narmada aarti at Omkareshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Congress social media department head Supriya Shrinate tweeted two videos side by side of Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Modi doing aarti and asked, “Is it ok now?”, tagging Mr. Malviya and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Ms. Irani, who defeated Mr. Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, had shared an upside down photograph of the former Congress president performing aarti, commenting, “Now it is ok.”

The Congress’s official Twitter handle also posted a photograph of an LPG cylinder upside down posing the same question, “Is it ok?”

INC TV, the official media platform of the Congress, posted videos of Mr. Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performing aarti. “BJP is questioning the way Rahul Gandhi performed aarti. They should see that Prime Minister Modi and UP CM Adityanath are also performing aarti in a similar manner,” INC TV tweeted.

Ms. Shrinate said it was due to lateral inversion that the image of Mr. Gandhi performing the ritual appeared anti-clockwise.

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury also shared a video of Prime Minister Modi performing an aarti in the same direction as Mr. Gandhi. “Why don’t you tell the same to Modi?” she asked.

Other Opposition leaders also joined in.

Reacting to Ms. Irani’s tweet, Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi accused the Union Minister of mocking Hindu rituals. She said Ms. Irani was trying to outdo Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to retain the “Troll Tiara”.

“Have to outdo the Assam CM since Troll Tiara is being snatched away, so in an attempt to troll, lets mock Hindu rituals to retain the title and the Tiara,” she tweeted.

The Assam Chief Minister had compared the bearded look of Rahul Gandhi to that of late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.

Mr. Malviya was also heavily trolled on Twitter. Users pointed out that the Congress leader was indeed performing the aarti in the clockwise direction and it looked anti-clockwise as it was a mirror image.

“My 3.5 years kid knows better. Delete your account and take political sanyas, if you don’t know this, what will you know about governance?” one person wrote.

Still another shared a graphic showing ‘clockwise’ and ‘anti-clockwise’ saying, “Hope this helps you for future endeavours!”

“If only Amit Malviya knew that that his left is Rahul’s right, he wouldn’t have had to face a self embarrassment(sic),” one user said.

Some users also disagreed with Mr. Malviya’s assertion that the earth rotates “clockwise”, and said that the direction of rotation and revolution depends on the viewpoint.