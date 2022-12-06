Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Khel Sankul in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

December 06, 2022 10:01 am | Updated 10:01 am IST - Jhalawar:

Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Khel Sankul in Jhalawar, Rajasthan on December 6. Earlier on Sunday evening, a video of the impromptu dance performance surfaced on social media, showing Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot holding hands and dancing with folk artists on the stage.

Later, speaking at the Jhalawar event, Mr. Gandhi took a customary dig at the BJP and RSS, saying the Congress is a party of Mahatma Gandhi and not of (VR) Savarkar or (Nathuram) Godse. "This is Mahatma Gandhi's party, not Savarkar's or Godse's. We know how to work hard," Mr. Rahul said.

Earlier on Sunday, before the Congress' ongoing countrywide foot march reached Rajasthan, a poster war broke out between the loyalists of Mr. Gehlot and Mr. Pilot. This was after the CM's followers tried to replace Mr. Pilot's posters in the Jhalawar district. The incident occurred on Saturday, just days after the party's national general secretary K.C. Venugopal held a meeting with the two leaders, who haven't seen eye-to-eye in the past.

In a press briefing that followed, Mr. Gehlot and Mr. Pilot were seen holding hands as the party tried to project unity amid the ongoing political tussle. Mr. Venugopal had claimed that the party was united in Rajasthan.

The press briefing came on the heels of Mr. Gehlot calling Mr. Pilot a 'traitor' who can never become the Rajasthan CM in an interview with a television channel.

The former Rajasthan deputy CM later hit back at Mr. Gehlot, calling his accusations 'baseless'.

On December 3, Mr. Pilot released a video asking people to join the yatra when it enters the State.