Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes from Boginadi in Assam

January 20, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - North Lakhimpur (Assam)

The Yatra will take its morning break at Govindapur (Laluk), where senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, Jitendra Singh, Bhupen Borah and Debabrata Saikia will address a press conference.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a picture with artists during his ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, on January 19. Congress General Seceratary KC Venugopal also present. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed its Assam leg on the third day in the State on January 20 with Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the march setting off from Boginadi in Lakhimpur district.

As the entourage started with Mr. Gandhi's bus in the front, the leader was greeted by bystanders along the road. This prompted him to get off at a couple of places, interact with the people and also walk a few metres with them.

As per the schedule shared by the party, the Yatra will take its morning break at Govindapur (Laluk), where senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, Jitendra Singh, Bhupen Borah and Debabrata Saikia will address a press conference.

The journey will resume from Harmuti in the afternoon and enter Arunachal Pradesh through Gumto, where the flag handover ceremony will be held. In the neighbouring State, Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to take part in a 'padayatra' (foot march) from Meithun Gate, Itanagar, and address a meeting. The entourage will spend the night at Chimpu village near Itanagar, as per the schedule.

The Yatra will return to Assam on Sunday. A public rally at Kaliabor in Assam is also scheduled, which will be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other top leaders.

The march, being conducted on bus and foot, will travel through Assam till January 25, travelling a total of 833 km across 17 districts. In its entirety, the Yatra is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 States.

