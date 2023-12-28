Congress believes in an India of parliamentary democracy, party chief’s message on 139th foundation day

December 28, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Congress stands for public welfare and believes in building an India that is based on parliamentary democracy and equality, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday in his message to colleagues on his party’s 139th foundation day.

“The Congress believes in an India that is based on parliamentary democracy, where there is equality and opportunities for all without any discrimination, and where political, economic and social rights enshrined in the Constitution are followed. We are proud that for the last 138 years, we have been struggling with full honesty to build such an India. My heartiest greetings to every Indian on the occasion of Congress’ foundation day,” Mr. Kharge posted on X.

‘Upholding democratic values’

“The Congress represents the will of the people. It is synonymous with struggle, compassion, freedom, justice and equality. On the solemn occasion of Congress foundation day, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to protect the Constitution of India and uphold the values of democracy,” he added in another post on X.

Mr. Kharge also hoisted the national flag at the party headquarters here in the presence of senior leaders, including former chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others.

Wishing party workers on X, Mr. Gandhi said he is proud to be part of an organisation like the Congress, which has truth and non-violence as its foundation. “Love, fraternity, respect and equality as its pillars and patriotism as its roof,” he said.

Party general secretary K C Venugopal, in a post on X, said the Congress is a party that fought for “our cherished freedom,” laid the foundation for a modern India, catapulted India’s economy into the 21st Century and brought a rights-based safety net.

“It is not just a party, it is India’s soul. Immensely proud to be a part of the Indian National Congress as we celebrate its 139th founding day,” Mr. Venugopal.

The party also sounded the poll bugle for the 2024 general election by holding the ‘Hain Tayyar Hum’ (We Are Prepared) rally in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.