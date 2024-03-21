GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress bankruptcy is moral and intellectual, not financial: Nadda

Instead of correcting their own errors, Congress is blaming authorities for their troubles, the BJP leader said

March 21, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of BJP National President J.P. Nadda

File picture of BJP National President J.P. Nadda | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP national president J.P. Nadda has said that the Congress is “blaming their irrelevance on financial troubles” in a retort to the opposition party, after its leaders held a press conference to allege that a systematic effort was under way by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘cripple Congress financially’.

“Congress is going to be totally rejected by the people and fearing a historic defeat, their top leadership addressed a press conference and ranted against Indian democracy and institutions. They are conveniently blaming their irrelevance on ‘financial troubles’. In reality, their bankruptcy is moral and intellectual, not financial,” Mr. Nadda wrote on X.

“Instead of correcting their own errors, Congress is blaming authorities for their troubles. Be it the ITAT or the Delhi HC, they have asked the Congress to comply with the rules, pay the taxes due but the Party never did so.”

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had earlier blamed PM Modi for the Income Tax (I-T) Department’s action on the Congress. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said that such action points to the absence of a level playing ground. On questioning why constitutional authorities have not intervened so far, former party president Rahul Gandhi said the assertion that India is a democracy is a “lie”.

In a press conference also addressed by the Congress president, Mr. Gandhi and other senior leaders, the party stressed that all its accounts were frozen.

