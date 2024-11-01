Congress badly exposed in front of people: PM Modi on Kharge’s comments on poll promises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 1, 2024) lashed out at the Congress party and said that the grand old party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pulled up Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over his statement that the State government would review the ‘Shakti’ guarantee.

While interacting with the media, Mr. Kharge in a humorous but subtle manner said, “You have given some guarantees. After seeing them, I too said in Maharashtra that there are five guarantees in Karnataka. Now you (Shivakumar) said you will drop one guarantee,”.

Also Read: One year on, Karnataka’s Shakti scheme smart cards yet to become a reality

Mr. Modi took to X and said, “Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people.”

“Check any State where the Congress has Governments today — Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana- the developmental trajectory and fiscal health is turning from bad to worse. Their so-called Guarantees lie unfulfilled, which is a terrible deceit upon the people of these States”, Mr. Modi added.

The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2024

Talking about Karnataka, the Prime Minister said, “Congress is busier in intra-party politics and loot instead of even bothering to deliver on development. Not only that, they are also going to rollback existing schemes.”

He further added, “The people of the country will have to be vigilant against the Congress sponsored culture of fake promises! We saw recently how the people of Haryana rejected their lies and preferred a Government that is stable, progress oriented and action driven. There is a growing realisation across India that a vote for Congress is a vote for non-governance, poor economics and unparalleled loot.”

Meanwhile, D.K. Shivakumar on Friday (November 1, 2024) reconsidered his statement and said, “My statement was twisted. A few have suggested what I have said. There is no question of closing the schemes. I had just said that we will discuss it. But the BJP just wants to do politics. They have nothing better to do,”.

The Congress government introduced Shakti, one of the five guarantees offering free ride for women in the non-luxury government buses.