Aware of role in uniting Opposition, plenary will give direction: Congress

February 19, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Congress on Sunday said that it well understood its role in uniting the Opposition, ahead of the 2024 general elections and would deliberate on this during the upcoming plenary session to be held next week in Chattisgarh. The party said it would also be decided at the plenary whether elections would be held to the Congress Working Committee—its highest decision making body.

Congress general secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal said that the party had already taken an initiative in uniting the Opposition by inviting all like-minded parties during the recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra and while taking up the Adani issue in the Parliament.

“Our job is to do that only. To try and lessen the BJP numbers,” Mr. Venugopal said, responding to a question on remarks made by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that the BJP would not be able to cross 100 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls if the Congress took a lead in uniting the Opposition.

`Certificate not needed’

Congress general secretary (Communications), Jairam Ramesh said while the party welcomed the Bihar Chief Minister’s remarks, it was well aware of its role and did not need a “certificate” from anyone.

Asserting that the plenary would discuss the Opposition unity issue further, he said the Congress was already in pre-poll alliances in seven States. “Before that (2024) there are several Assembly polls. But without a strong Congress, strong Opposition unity is impossible,” he said.

“The Congress is the only political party that has never made a compromise with the BJP anywhere. There are some Opposition parties who come for (Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition) Mallikarjun Kharge’s meetings but their actions are in favour of the ruling party. We are not two-faced with respect to the BJP,” he said without naming any party.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the plenary would deliberate on whether there would be a pre-poll alliance or on any other such modalities.

Joining hands together

He claimed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was a “transformational” moment for Indian politics which Mr. Kumar had acknowledged.

Mr. Venugopal said the plenary would be a reflection of the sentiments provided by the Bharat Jodo Yatra and an extension of the Udaipur Chintan Shivir. The theme or tagline would be Haath se Haath Jodo.

The agenda for the three-day plenary session of the party to be held from February 24 to 26 would be finalised in the steering committee meeting to be held on the first day which would also deliberate on whether elections would be held to the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the Congress.

The CWC has a total of 23 members, of which 11 are nominated and 12 are elected. However, for the past 25 years, elections to the body have not taken place. Some senior leaders of the party had demanded elections to the crucial body.

Giving further details on the plenary, Mr. Venugopal said around 15,000 delegates would participate in the three-day session.

There are 1,338 All India Congress Committee delegates and 487 co-opted ones, which comes to a total of 1,825 delegates. Besides, there will be a total of 9,915 Pradesh Congress Committee delegates attending the session, he said.

The session will end with a public rally in Raipur, which top leaders will address.

Kumari Selja, Congress general secretary in-charge for Chattisgarh, said of the total AICC delegates, there were 235 women and 501 below 50 years of age. Besides, there would be 704 from the general category, 228 from among minorities, 381 from other backward classes, 192 from among scheduled castes and another 133 from among the scheduled tribes.