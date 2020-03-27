Congress asks PCCs to distribute food kits to the needy

The Congress on Thursday instructed all its Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) to distribute essential food kits to all those who need it and lawmakers to use their funds for health workers.

The party asked its lawmakers to use their MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) and other equipment for doctors and hospital staff.

Party leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has demanded the release of ₹2.7 crore from his MPLAD funds to provide for ventilators, testing kits, PPE and other medical equipment for his constituency.

“Hon’ble Congress President desires that Congress party lawmakers including Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs should take serious and sincere initiatives to make contributions from their MPLAD funds in the respective constituencies and States to equip the hospitals as well as health centres to address the current crisis of COVID-19 transmission,” Congress general secretary for organisation, K.C. Venugopal, said in a letter to his party colleagues.

“PCC presidents and in-charges should coordinate with MLAs and MLCs in the respective States to take identical initiatives. Besides this, the PCCs are requested to issue instructions to the DCCs and block committees to ensure the benefits of the welfare schemes from both Central and State governments reach to the people in need,” he added.

On the importance of supply of food items, Mr. Venugopal outlined how Congress workers from block to the State level can distribute food and medicine kits.

“The food kit may include essential food items like rice, wheat, pulses, baby foods and essential medicines. The distribution of food kits should be adhered to the social distance protocols as demanded by health experts. Huge gatherings should be avoided at any cost,” he said.

“A group consisting of party workers and leaders may be formed to coordinate the scheme. Social media and other online platforms can be employed to coordinate the distribution as well as identifying the people in need. Small group of party workers strictly following the required health protocols should be deputed to distribute the food kits among the people,” added the Congress general secretary.