Congress asks leaders to stop ‘Twitter games’ to defend UPA’s ‘track record’

A day after former Ministers in the UPA government took to Twitter to defend their “track record”, the Congress on Sunday asked party leaders to raise issues in party’s internal fora and “stop playing twitter games”.
Four former Union Ministers — Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma and Milind Deora — had come out in defence of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the UPA-II government following Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav’s recent comments asking for an introspection of the UPA-II’s track record and held it responsible for bringing the party to 44 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
Congress communication chief Randeep Surjewala reached Delhi by a special aircraft from Jaisalmer to address a press conference on Sunday where “he urged party colleagues with folded hands” to stop airing views in public.
The move comes after top leadership took serious note of the ongoing Twitter war.
Mr. Surjewala tried to assuage the feelings of senior Congress leaders by praising their rich experience and contribution.
“Rahul Gandhi wanted to send a clear message that there is no difference between him, Soniaji and Dr. Singh. And that’s why Randeep Surjewala was sent to hold a special press meet all the way from Rajasthan,” said a leader.
On the possibility of rebel leader Sachin Pilot’s return, Mr. Surjewala said, “Sachin Pilot must come and hold a conversation first. He must come out and state his position clearly and unequivocally first and only then can talk of his return happen.”
