Congress asks government to prepare comprehensive drone policy

Surjewala says it must act on defence experts’ strategic advice instead of ‘headline management’

In the wake of an alleged drone attack on the Jammu airbase on Sunday last, the Congress on Tuesday urged the government to prepare a comprehensive policy to deal with armed drone attacks that are “a real threat to the security forces and government establishments”.

Party general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a series of tweets, said the government needed to act on the strategic advice of defence experts on modern warfare instead of “headline management”.

“Armed Drones attack are a real threat to security forces & Govt establishments. A credible & comprehensive policy and measures are the need of hour to tackle attacks by the Pak based terror outfits, backed by the infamous ISI, instead of mere circulars & amendments of rules,” Mr. Surjewala said on twitter.

“Hope BJP Govt is aware of the ISI [Inter Services Intelligence] and Pak based terror outfits using : Chinese Hexacopter’s and drones to drop arms across the border, gifted by China to Pak for use in CPEC [China Pakistan Economic Corridors]. Sale of 50 Wing Loong II armed drones by China to Pakistan for high altitude areas,” he stated.

Issue raised thrice

The issue of threat from drones had been raised thrice -- July, 9, 2019; March 5, 2020; and September 20, 2020 -- through parliamentary questions.

“The entire Nation stands as one with our security forces & Govt to repulse such attacks. But Modi Govt should realise that it needs to act on strategic advise of defense experts with experience of modern warfare rather then rely upon mere headlines management,” Mr. Surjewala said.

Another party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill supported the government's move to raise the issue of drone attacks at the United Nations forum.

“India raising the issue of drone use to facilitate terrorism at United Nations is a step in right direction. The Centre along with raising issue must focus on procuring equipment to counter drones and pay attention to red flags raised by [Punjab Chief Minister] Capt Amarinder Singh on increased drone dropping from Pakistan,” Mr . Shergill said.

“Diplomatic and back channels talk with Pakistan can continue but needs to be cautious about Pakistan’s ‘cloak and dagger’ policy,” he added.