Congress appoints Uday Bhanu Chib as new Indian Youth Congress president

Updated - September 22, 2024 05:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Chib was currently serving as the general secretary of IYC and is a former president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress.

PTI

Uday Banu Chib with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Congress appointed Mr. Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress replacing B.V. Srinivas. Photo: X/@Uday_Bhanu9

The Congress on Sunday (September 22, 2024) appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), replacing Srinivas B V.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect, a party statement said.

The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing president Srinivas BV, it added.

