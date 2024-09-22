GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress appoints Uday Bhanu Chib as new Indian Youth Congress president

Mr. Chib was currently serving as the general secretary of IYC and is a former president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress.

Updated - September 22, 2024 05:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Uday Banu Chib with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Congress appointed Mr. Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress replacing B.V. Srinivas. Photo: X/@Uday_Bhanu9

The Congress on Sunday (September 22, 2024) appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), replacing Srinivas B V.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect, a party statement said.

The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing president Srinivas BV, it added.

Published - September 22, 2024 05:15 pm IST

