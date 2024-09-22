The Congress on Sunday (September 22, 2024) appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), replacing Srinivas B V.

Mr. Chib was currently serving as the general secretary of IYC and is a former president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect, a party statement said.

The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing president Srinivas BV, it added.