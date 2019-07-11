National

Congress appoints two additional whips

The Congress on Wednesday named Tamil Nadu MP Manickam Tagore and Assam member Gaurav Gogoi as party whips.

Goa MP Francis Sardinha and Kerala member K. Muraleedharan have been chosen for the parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance.

Kerala member K. Sudhakaran will be on the committee on OBCs, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Punjab MP, on PSUs and Santokh Singh Chaudhary on SC/STs.

