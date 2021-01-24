Congress appoints Tamradhawj Sahu as senior observer for Gujarat local body polls

The Congress on Sunday appointed Tamradhawj Sahu as a senior observer to oversee the election campaign and coordination for the upcoming local body polls in Gujarat.
Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat will take place on February 21 and to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats on February 28, state election commission had said on Saturday.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Tamradhawj Sahu as senior All India Congress Committee (AIIC) observer to "oversee election campaign and coordination of the upcoming local body election in Gujarat with immediate effect", a party statement said.
He will discharge his duties in consultation and close coordination with AICC In-charge of Gujarat, Rajeev Satav, it said.
Sahu is a senior leader of the Congress and is currently the home minister in the Chhattisgarh government.
Counting of votes for the six municipal corporations will take place on February 23, and for the 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats on March 2.
The six municipal corporations to go to polls are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.
These polls were to be held in October-November last year but were pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak.
