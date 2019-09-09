Congress appoints Pranab’s daughter as spokesperson

The Congress on Monday appointed former President Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar’s son Anshul Kumar as national spokespersons.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved their appointment, party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement.

Ms. Mukherjee later took to twitter to thank Ms. Gandhi and Mr. Surjewala, who heads the communication department.