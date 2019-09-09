Congress appoints Pranab’s daughter as spokesperson

The Congress on Monday appointed former President Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar’s son Anshul Kumar as national spokespersons.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved their appointment, party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement.
Ms. Mukherjee later took to twitter to thank Ms. Gandhi and Mr. Surjewala, who heads the communication department.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor