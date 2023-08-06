Congress appoints Meenakshi Natarajan poll observer for Telangana, Sirivella Prasad for Chhattisgarh

August 06, 2023 07:07 am | Updated August 07, 2023 10:45 am IST - New Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on August 6 appointed Meenakshi Natarajan as an observer for Assembly polls in Telangana and Sirivella Prasad for the State elections in Chhattisgarh.

Their responsibilities have been swapped as last week,

Ms. Natarajan had been made an observer for the Chhattisgarh polls while Mr. Prasad was made an observer for Telangana.

The Assembly elections in these States are slated this year and the Congress is already in power in Chhattisgarh, where it seeks to repeat its government.

In Telangana, the Congress is seeking to wrest control from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

