HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress appoints Meenakshi Natarajan poll observer for Telangana, Sirivella Prasad for Chhattisgarh

August 06, 2023 07:07 am | Updated August 07, 2023 10:45 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Meenakshi Natarajan. Photo: Special Arrangement

Meenakshi Natarajan. Photo: Special Arrangement

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on August 6 appointed Meenakshi Natarajan as an observer for Assembly polls in Telangana and Sirivella Prasad for the State elections in Chhattisgarh.

Their responsibilities have been swapped as last week,

Ms. Natarajan had been made an observer for the Chhattisgarh polls while Mr. Prasad was made an observer for Telangana.

The Assembly elections in these States are slated this year and the Congress is already in power in Chhattisgarh, where it seeks to repeat its government.

In Telangana, the Congress is seeking to wrest control from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Telangana / Chhattisgarh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.