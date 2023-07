July 06, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The All India Congress Committee on July 6 appointed Kanhaiya Kumar as in-charge of National Students Union of India, the party’s student wing.

Kanhaiya Kumar, had joined Congress in 2021 after quitting the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Prior to that, in 2015-16, Mr. Kumar was the president of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), representing the All India Students’ Federation (AISF).

