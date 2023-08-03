Congress announces screening panel for poll-bound States

August 03, 2023 03:59 am | Updated 03:59 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 announced the names of the members of the screening committees that will choose candidates in the poll-bound States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi will head the screening panel in Rajasthan, with Ganesh Godiyal and Abhishek Dutt being the other members. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Dotasara and senior leader Sachin Pilot are among the other members.

In Madhya Pradesh, Jitendra Singh has been made the chairman, while Ajay Kumar Lallu, Saptagiri Ulaka, PCC chief Kamal Nath, Leader of the Opposition Govind Singh, senior leader Digvijaya Singh are among the other members.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken has been made the head of the screening panel for Chhattisgarh, while Rajya Sabha member ﻿ L. Hanumanthaiah, Mahila Congress Chief Netta D’Souza are the other members along with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, PCC chief ﻿﻿ Deepak Baij, State in-charge Kumari Selja and Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singhdeo.

In Telangana, ﻿﻿ Lok Sabha member K. Muralidharan has been made the chairman, while senior leader like Baba Siddique and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani are the other members. PCC chairman A. Revanth Reddy and LoP Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy are also part of the screening panel.