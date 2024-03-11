Congress and its allies continue to watch through ‘lens of negativity’: PM Modi

Stating that the Congress and its “arrogant” coalition partners were perturbed by the pace of development during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 10-year rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11 accused the INDIA bloc parties of continuing to watch through the “lens of negativity”.
Addressing a rally in Gurugram to inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway connecting Delhi and Haryana, Mr. Modi said the Congress and its allies had “lost sleep” over infrastructure works worth lakhs of crores of rupees and did not have the courage to discuss “vikas” (development). He said the country had changed a lot over the past few years, but the Congress and INDIA bloc parties had not changed the way they looked at the things around them. “Unke chasme ka number wahi hai, all negative, negative aur kewal negative (the power of their glasses remains all negative),” Mr. Modi said.
Holding the second rally in south Haryana in less than a month’s time, Mr. Modi said he could not think small or make small resolutions. “Mujhe jo bhi chahiye virat chahiye (I only seek the enormous),” he said, adding that today’s India did not compromise on the pace of development. He said he alone had inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth ₹10 lakh crore over the past two months.
