Congress and CPI(M) spar in Lok Sabha over Kerala’s Silverline project

Congress urges Centre to review high-speed rail project, CPI(M) wants it pushed through

The K-Rail Silverline project in Kerala became the subject of sparring between Congress and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) members from the State in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, prompting Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to comment that the two parties were in dosti (friendship) in Delhi and kusti (wrestling) in Kerala.

“Politics of Kerala is unique. Delhi main dosti, Kerala main kushti (friendship in Delhi, rivalry in Kerala). I can’t say anything on that,” the Minister said in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour.

While asking a supplementary question during the Question Hour, Congress member Hibi Eden claimed there was huge resentment against the Silverline project and urged the Centre to take note of the environmental and financial issues before granting a final approval for it.

His party colleague from the State, Benny Behanan, said that the Left Front government in Kerala is going ahead with the project without final sanction from the Centre.

Countering the Congress members and rejectiong claims of public resentment, CPI(M) member A. M. Ariff said the resounding mandate for the CPI(M) in the Assembly elections was a “public approval” for the 530-km project linking Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod by a north-south corridor.

Mr. Vaishnaw said the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) had submitted the detailed project report (DPR) for the semi high-speed rail project for approval but the Centre wanted more technical details.

“KRDCL has been advised to provide detailed technical documents such as alignment plan, particulars of railway land and private land, crossings over existing railway network, duly depicting affected railway asset through Zonal Railway after site verification for detailed examination of the project and to arrive at conclusion about the feasibility of the project,” he said.

The Minister added said the final approval for the project will depend on techno-economic viability and pointed out that ‘Metroman’ E. Sreedharan too had voiced concerns over the technical feasibility of the project.

Mr. Ariff urged the Minister not to believe Mr. Sreedharan’s “verbal talk” and take a look at the DPR prepared by the Kerala Government.

But the issue carried on as Congress chief whip, Kodikunnil Suresh, raised the matter again during the Zero Hour and accused the police of brutally assaulting women, children, elderly people and parish priests at Mulakkuzha village of Chenganoor Taluk in his constituency of Mavelikkara.

“I reached the spot to resolve the issue and save the people from the police brutality. But instead of consulting with me, the police and K-Rail officials started to abuse and harass me,” Mr. Suresh, who plans to move a privilege notice against the police and other officials, said.