Congress and corruption 'made for each other': Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on June 13 alleged that the Congress and corruption are "made for each other" and claimed that the Opposition party was carrying out a " satyagraha for corruption".

The Minority Affairs Minister's attack on the Opposition party came after the Congress leaders took to the streets on Monday as Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money-laundering case.

Mr. Naqvi said that with the family facing allegations, the Congress was "fabricating agitation". He said this proves that the Congress and corruption are "made for each other". The country has earlier witnessed ' satyagraha' against corruption, but the country is witnessing the Congress' culture of " satyagraha for corruption" for the first time.

“The Congress’ attempt to show strength on the streets during investigation into a corruption case shows its brazen attitude despite indulging in graft,” Mr. Naqvi told reporters.

"The Congress has become a 'crew of corruption' and a champion of converting corruption into revolution," the senior BJP leader said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper after the MP reached the agency's headquarters in New Delhi accompanied by a battery of party leaders and supporters.