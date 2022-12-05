Congress alleges PM Modi turned his visit to an Ahmedabad poll booth into a BJP roadshow

December 05, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress has complained to the Election Commission of India over violations of its guidelines by the BJP over the past several weeks, its spokesperson said

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to people during casting his vote in Ahmedabad on December 5, 2022 | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The Congress on December 5 alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a voter in Ahmedabad, converted his visit to a polling booth into a two-and-a-half hour roadshow on polling day and questioned the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) “silence” over it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference, Pawan Khera, who heads the Congress’ publicity wing, said that the party would take legal recourse to “prevail” upon the ECI to add the roadshow to the BJP’s election expenditure.

“During the process of the polling, the Prime Minister, who goes to cast his vote in Ahmedabad, decides to do a roadshow. Two-and-half-hours covered live by all our channels, free of cost. Is this not an advertisement?” Mr. Khera asked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Over the past several weeks, Mr. Khera said, the Congress had complained to the poll panel over violations of its guidelines by the BJP but the ECI was “willingly under pressure”.

“We will take necessary steps and prevail upon the Election Commission of India through whatever legal means possible to ensure that such publicity comes under the purview of election expenditure of the party,” he said.

Mr. Khera also charged the ECI of downplaying the threat to the Congress’ tribal candidate and sitting MLA from the Danta Assembly constituency, Kantibhai Kharadi.

“He [Mr. Kharadi] wrote to the EC seeking additional security because he apprehended a threat to his life. By evening, he was attacked by 24 people, goondas (thugs) of the BJP. I have no qualms in admitting this and he had to take cover of the forest at night when we finally rescued him at 2 o’ clock in the morning. The Election Commission did not pay timely attention to his pleas,” Mr. Khera alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US