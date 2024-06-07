Congress alleges Parliament statues were moved to deny the Opposition a place to protest

The statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, and Chhatrapati Shivaji, among others, have been relocated within the Parliament complex to ensure that Opposition parties cannot hold democratic protests, the Congress alleged on Friday.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said that such “stunts” cannot save Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “unstable government from falling”.

Mr. Ramesh also dismissed the Lok Sabha secretariat’s explanation for relocating the statues as “wholly bogus” and said that it was a unilateral move, carried out without consulting any political party.

Visitors’ convenience

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat had said that the statues were being relocated to a specially designated place within the complex, so that it would be convenient for visitors to see them.

“For this reason, all these statues are being respectfully installed in a grand ‘Prerna Sthal’ in Parliament House premises. This ‘Prerna Sthal’ is being developed in such a way that the visitors coming to visit the Parliament complex view the statues of these great persons conveniently and get inspired by their life experiences,” the Secretariat’s statement said.

It added that the Parliament House complex comes under the jurisdiction of the Speaker and that, earlier too, statues had been shifted inside the complex with the permission of the Speaker.

‘Vengeance and vendetta’

“Rattled by photographs of these shifts that were also put out, late last night, well after 8PM, the Lok Sabha Secretariat was forced to issue a wholly bogus and clearly manufactured explanation for the shift. There has been NO discussion with any political party on these shifts,” Mr. Ramesh said in his post.

At a press conference, Congress leader Pawan Khera claimed that the BJP had gotten the statues removed “out of vengeance and vendetta”, because of its ‘loss’ in the election and to deny the Opposition a space to protest.

Mr. Khera claimed that, since the BJP had been badly routed and defeated in Maharashtra, it had decided to shift the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to teach a lesson to the people of the State. Also, since Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi repeatedly raised the issue of safeguarding the Constitution, Ambedkar’s statue had also been moved from its current place. Mr. Khera added that the BJP had never believed in Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy and so had decided to relocate his statue to a different place as well.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister’s speech at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meet, Mr. Khera claimed that Mr. Modi had never mentioned the word “NDA” in the past 10 years as much as he did on Friday. Noting that the government led by Mr. Modi now relies on support from Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar’s Janata Dal (United) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Mr. Khera said: “The NDA is now Nitish Dependent Alliance or Naidu Dependent Alliance”.

